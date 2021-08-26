Pala Honoring Traditions Gathering to be held Aug. 28

PALA – The Pala Band of Mission Indians is holding its Honoring Traditions Gathering at the Pala Rey Youth Camp Saturday, Aug. 28. The Gathering starts at noon. Bird Singing begins at 1 p.m. and Peon games begin at dusk. There will be vendors, a homemade bow and arrow contest, games, Shinny games (local teams only), Indian tacos, and a Planet Pala Kids Activity Zone.

Sponsors are the CUPA Cultural Center, Pala Cultural Resource Committee, Planet Pala, and Pala Band of Missions Indians.

The public is welcome. For more information, email [email protected] or call 760-891-3590.

Submitted by The Pala Band of Mission Indians.