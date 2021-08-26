Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Honoring Traditions Gathering to be held Aug. 28

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/26/2021 at 12:36pm



PALA – The Pala Band of Mission Indians is holding its Honoring Traditions Gathering at the Pala Rey Youth Camp Saturday, Aug. 28. The Gathering starts at noon. Bird Singing begins at 1 p.m. and Peon games begin at dusk. There will be vendors, a homemade bow and arrow contest, games, Shinny games (local teams only), Indian tacos, and a Planet Pala Kids Activity Zone.

Sponsors are the CUPA Cultural Center, Pala Cultural Resource Committee, Planet Pala, and Pala Band of Missions Indians.

The public is welcome. For more information, email [email protected] or call 760-891-3590.

Submitted by The Pala Band of Mission Indians.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/26/2021 17:21