Remembering 9/11, 20 years later

FALLBROOK – This year is the 20th anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. In place of the “Remembering 9/11” art competition, Phyllis Sweeney is asking area residents to share their remembrances of that day through the “9/11 Artfulness of Words.”

"As I reflect back on 9/11, recalling the shock, trauma and horror that was occurring in our America, I recall the great sadness I felt and still do today. All those that died, families grieving, our Nation grieving, America forever changed. My goal for starting 'Art of 9/11' was to keep 9/11 in our hearts and minds with sincere remembrance and compassion," said Sweeney.

"Remembering 9/11 through the 'artfulness of words' creates a picture in the mind and heartfelt compassion for our America, as we grieve together," she added.

Anyone wanting to contribute their thoughts and memories of that day may send their submission, 300 words or less, to [email protected] no later than Sept. 5. They will be published in the Sept. 9 issue of the Village News, as space allows.