Vallecitos School District to fill Forester's seat

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District will be seeking to fill the seat of Sally Forester, who has resigned from the school board.

Forester announced her resignation at the end of the Aug. 10 board meeting. She will be moving out of the district, which makes her ineligible to serve on the board, and her resignation became effective Aug. 11.

"We're so proud of her service and want to thank her for all her contributions to the Vallecitos School District and the community of Rainbow," said Vallecitos School District Superintendent Maritza Koeppen, who is also the Vallecitos Elementary School principal.

Forester herself filled a vacancy on the school board. She was appointed to fill out a term at the June 2018 board meeting. The Vallecitos School District did not have a contested board election in November 2018, so Forester received a full four-year term.

In June 2019, the Vallecitos board transitioned trustee elections from at large to by trustee area. The board members were allowed to keep their at-large seats until the expiration of their terms. Forester's seat is for a term ending in December 2022, so applicants for the provisional appointment must live in the Vallecitos School District but are not required to live in a specific trustee area. If that provisional appointee seeks a full term in the November 2022 election, he or she must live in the trustee area for that seat.

The next Vallecitos School District board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14. The board is expected to approve the provisional appointment process. Section 5091 of the California Education Code stipulates that if the vacancy is not filled within 60 days, the County Office of Education superintendent shall call an election to be held within 130 days after the election is ordered, so the seat must be filled by Oct. 10 unless the school district requests a waiver of that deadline. A special meeting can be called to approve the provisional appointment.