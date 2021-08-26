Dyslexia: When reading become difficult

Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

Dyslexia is a type of reading disorder that involves difficulty reading, despite level of intelligence. This might include difficulty spelling, writing words, how fast a person can read, and pronouncing words. Most of the time, these troubles will become noticed at school. This can translate into difficulty writing and spelling. There are more than 3 million cases of dyslexia in the U.S. each year.

This disability affects the part of the brain that processes language. There is no cure, but treatment can involve tutoring and special educ...