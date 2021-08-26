Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Temecula Valley Hospital to host job fair Aug. 31

 
Last updated 8/26/2021 at 12:23pm



TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital is growing and looking for individuals who have a passion for helping others to join the team.

The hospital is hosting a Job Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 3-6 p.m. and will be interviewing for all positions, including:

· RNs

· Cath Lab

· Surgical Services

· Security

· Imaging/Respiratory/Pharmacy/Clinical Lab/OT, PT and Speech

· Certified Nursing Assistants and Patient Care Technicians

· Housekeepers, Food Service Workers, Cooks, Registered Dietitians, Patient Access Coordinators, Transporters, etc.

“When we asked our employees to take a few minutes to describe their experience working at TVH, we frequently heard the words 'family' and 'teamwork.' We are a family, and that makes all the difference,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital. “If you have a passion for helping others, please join our team on this incredible journey.” Meet the Temecula Valley Hospital family at https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/careers/meet-the-tvh-family.

Applicants should bring three copies of their resume to the Job Fair. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 951-331-2582.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Hospital.

 

