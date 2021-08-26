Crews search for missing in Tennessee deluge that killed 22

A car is among debris that washed up against a bridge over a stream Sunday, Aug. 22, in Waverly, Tennessee, Heavy rains caused flooding Saturday in Middle, Tennessee, and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) – Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris Monday, looking for about a dozen people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle, Tennessee, killing at least 22 people.

Saturday's flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain about whether family and friends survived the unprecedented deluge, with rainfall that more than tripled forecasts and shattered the state record for one-day rainfall. Emergency workers were searching door to door, said Kristi Brown, coordinated sc...