Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

3 money-saving tips every college freshman should know

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/26/2021 at 12:05pm



From TopCashBack

Every fall, freshmen begin their college journey in the U.S. and, each year, it becomes more and more expensive to be a college student.

According to a recent survey from TopCashback.com, 83%t of people wished they knew more about personal finance when they were younger and/or graduated college.

The survey polled a cross-section of 1,823 adults, aged 18 and over.

Here are three tips to help you prepare for your financial future from Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

1. Begin building credit. Once you turn 18, you’re able to open your first credit car...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/26/2021 17:44