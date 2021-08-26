3 money-saving tips every college freshman should know

From TopCashBack

Every fall, freshmen begin their college journey in the U.S. and, each year, it becomes more and more expensive to be a college student.

According to a recent survey from TopCashback.com, 83%t of people wished they knew more about personal finance when they were younger and/or graduated college.

The survey polled a cross-section of 1,823 adults, aged 18 and over.

Here are three tips to help you prepare for your financial future from Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

1. Begin building credit. Once you turn 18, you’re able to open your first credit car...