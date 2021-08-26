County Board of Supervisors speakers contentious over Coronavirus restrictions and mandates

This Instagram post by San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher shows his frustration with those who spoke out against coronavirus restrictions and mandates. Village News/Courtesy photo

Julie Reeder

Publisher

SAN DIEGO – In a heated hours long public comment period during the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, at least 120 people addressed the supervisors.

The speakers, including some doctors, nurses and professionals, were making their objections known regarding coronavirus pandemic restrictions and mandates. Most of the speakers very passionately stated their reasons for not supporting mandates regarding vaccines, masks (especially for children), businesses monitoring employees or customers for vaccine participation or a vaccine passport...