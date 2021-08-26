County Board of Supervisors speakers contentious over Coronavirus restrictions and mandates
Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:25pm
Julie Reeder
Publisher
SAN DIEGO – In a heated hours long public comment period during the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, at least 120 people addressed the supervisors.
The speakers, including some doctors, nurses and professionals, were making their objections known regarding coronavirus pandemic restrictions and mandates. Most of the speakers very passionately stated their reasons for not supporting mandates regarding vaccines, masks (especially for children), businesses monitoring employees or customers for vaccine participation or a vaccine passport...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)