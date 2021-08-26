Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County Board of Supervisors speakers contentious over Coronavirus restrictions and mandates

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:25pm

This Instagram post by San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher shows his frustration with those who spoke out against coronavirus restrictions and mandates. Village News/Courtesy photo

Julie Reeder

Publisher

SAN DIEGO – In a heated hours long public comment period during the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, at least 120 people addressed the supervisors. 

The speakers, including some doctors, nurses and professionals, were making their objections known regarding coronavirus pandemic restrictions and mandates. Most of the speakers very passionately stated their reasons for not supporting mandates regarding vaccines, masks (especially for children), businesses monitoring employees or customers for vaccine participation or a vaccine passport...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/26/2021 17:40