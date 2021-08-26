County joins SONGS spent fuel removal coalition
Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:37pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The County of San Diego has joined the Action for Spent Fuel Solutions Now coalition which seeks to remove the spent fuel from the former San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.
A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Aug. 17 adopted a resolution authorizing the County of San Diego to join the coalition. The vote also authorized the director of the county's Department of Purchasing and Contracting to enter into negotiations with the coalition for a contract to secure a federally-licensed storage or disposal solution for the spent nuclear fuel and to...
