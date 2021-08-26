Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County joins SONGS spent fuel removal coalition

 
Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:37pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

Although no nuclear power is being generated, 123 canisters which contain a total of 1,400 tons of spent fuel are at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The County of San Diego has joined the Action for Spent Fuel Solutions Now coalition which seeks to remove the spent fuel from the former San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Aug. 17 adopted a resolution authorizing the County of San Diego to join the coalition. The vote also authorized the director of the county's Department of Purchasing and Contracting to enter into negotiations with the coalition for a contract to secure a federally-licensed storage or disposal solution for the spent nuclear fuel and to...



