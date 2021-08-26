Firefighter injured, two structures destroyed in Chaparral Fire

Evacuations remain in place

UPDATE: Aug. 29, 9:45 a.m.

One firefighter was injured and two structures were destroyed in a brush fire that broke out Saturday, Aug. 28, officials announced.

The Chaparral Fire, which was first reported at 12:38 p.m. near Tenaja and Cleveland Forest roads south of the unincorporated community of La Cresta in Cleveland National Forest, has burned 1,425 acres, Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said in its morning update.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the area north of Tenaja Truck Trail, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado and west of Calle Be Bietol.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for those north of Tenaja Road, West of Calle Pino/Gallop Lane, south of Hombre Lane and west of Cleveland National Forest Road.

Those under evacuation orders should leave immediately.

An evacuation center has been set up at Murrieta Valley High School, 42200 Nighthawk Way in Murrieta, for those affected. Small animals can be taken to Animal Friends of the Valleys at 33751 Mission Trail in Wildomar and large animals can be taken to San Jacinto Animal Campus located at 581 S Grand Avenue in San Jacinto.

Firefighters made some headway on the blaze, which is burning in medium to heavy fuels at a moderate rate, announcing containment to be at 10% this morning.

UPDATE: Aug. 28, 8 p.m.

Murrieta Valley High School at 42200 Nighthawk Way in Murrieta is open for those evacuated from the Chaparral Fire.

According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, small animals can be taken to Animal Friends of the Valley at 33751 Mission Trail in Wildomar and large animals can be taken to San Jacinto Animal Campus located at 581 S Grand Avenue in San Jacinto.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the area north of Tenaja Truck Trail, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado and west of Calle Be Bietol.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for those north of Tenaja Road, West of Calle Pino/Gallop Lane, south of Hombre Lane and west of Cleveland National Forest Road.

Those under evacuation orders should leave immediately.

UPDATE: Aug. 28, 6:15 p.m.

The Chaparral Fire is now at 1,200 acres with no containment.

An evacuation center has been set up at Murrieta Valley High School for those affected by the Chaparral Fire.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the area north of Tenaja Truck Trail, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado and west of Calle Be Bietol.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for those north of Tenaja Road, West of Calle Pino/Gallop Lane, south of Hombre Lane and west of Cleveland National Forest Road.

Those under evacuation orders should leave immediately. To check an address or view the evacuation map click here.

New video released by Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department shows firefighters battling the blaze and can be viewed here: https://twitter.com/i/status/1431781755053244420.

UPDATE: Aug 28, 6 pm

Unconfirmed reports have the fire at 1,200 acres.

UPDATE: Aug, 28, 4:30 p.m.

An evacuation center has been set up at Murrieta Valley High School for those affected by the Chaparral Fire, which is now confirmed to be 450 acres, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the area of Tenaja Truck Trl, Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado and west of Calle Be Bietol.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for Tenaja Road, West of Calle Pino/Gallop Lane, south of Hombre Lane and west of Cleveland National Forest Road.

Those under evacuation orders should leave immediately.

A video of the fire from the cockpit of an OC Fire Authority helicopters shows intense fire action and can be viewed here: https://twitter.com/i/status/1431776315795902467

Video by Mike Nelson and posted by Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department shows the Chaparral Fire burning through vegetation. https://twitter.com/i/status/1431765642022043653

UPDATE: Aug. 28, 4:06 p.m.

Unconfirmed reports have the Chaparral Fire at a size of 450-500 acres with no containment.

UPDATE: Aug. 28, 4 p.m.

Firefighters and those affected by the evacuation orders for the Chaparral Fire are asking people to stay away from the area of the fire.

"Too many people are in cars and golf carts trying to get a look, while fire vehicles and heavy equipment are trying to get in, along with horse trailers like mine trying to get horses out. Roads are winding and narrow. Stay away," Dr. Diane Yoder tweeted.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire representative Jodi Hagemann said that when evacuation orders are issued those in evacuation areas should leave right away.

"The difference between an evacuation order is that they must go whereas in an evacuation warning, they should go," she said, adding that people stopping to check on the fire just impedes firefighter operations.

Evacuation orders for the area north of Tenaja Truck Trail, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado, west of Calle Be Bietol, west of Calle Pino/Gallop Lane, south of Hombre Lane and west of Cleveland National Forest Road, remain in place.

Those under evacuation orders should leave immediately, Hagemann said.

The fire continues to burn in medium to heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread.

Original Story:

An Evacuation Order was issued for the Chaparral Fire. North of Tenaja Truck Trail, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado, west of Calle Be Bietol, west of Calle Pino/Gallop Lane, south of Hombre Lane and west of Cleveland National Forest Road.

The brush fire, first reported at 12:38 p.m. near Tenaja and Cleveland Forest roads south of the unincorporated community of La Cresta in Cleveland National Forest, has burned 200-250 according to Incident Command.

Firefighters were battling the flames from the ground and air. There were no immediate reports that the fire was threatening any structures.

Cleveland National Forest, Cal Fire San Diego and Cal Fire Riverside, CHP, Corona Fire Department, City of Hemet Fire Department, Murrieta Fire Department, Pechanga Fire Department, Riverside County Fire Department, Riverside Emergency Management Department, Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Forest Service, have all responded.

More air support has been requested for the blaze which is 90% within in San Diego County and 10% in Riverside County.

