Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUESD has new tools to combat COVID-19

District has rapid school tests, parents updated via ‘dashboard’

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:33pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Parents and anyone interested have a new tool to check if there are COVID-19 cases at any school in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District. A web page, fuesd.org/coviddashboard, shows cases in the district, school-by-school, with the number of both students and staff.

For example, the dashboard report dated Aug. 19, said there were 775 employees and 4,375 students, with one active case of an employee and two active cases of in-person students. The three cases were at La Paloma, Mary Fay Pendleton, and William H. Frazier elementary schools....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/26/2021 17:40