FUESD has new tools to combat COVID-19

District has rapid school tests, parents updated via ‘dashboard’

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Parents and anyone interested have a new tool to check if there are COVID-19 cases at any school in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District. A web page, fuesd.org/coviddashboard, shows cases in the district, school-by-school, with the number of both students and staff.

For example, the dashboard report dated Aug. 19, said there were 775 employees and 4,375 students, with one active case of an employee and two active cases of in-person students. The three cases were at La Paloma, Mary Fay Pendleton, and William H. Frazier elementary schools....