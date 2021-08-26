Murder conviction upheld for Fallbrook man in ex-girlfriend's shooting

Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:19pm

FALLBROOK – A state appellate court panel upheld the first-degree murder conviction today for a 29-year-old Fallbrook man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend.

Oscar Rodas was convicted by a Vista jury last year and sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison for killing fellow Fallbrook resident Yesenia Becerril on Nov. 1, 2018.

Becerril, 20, was found by San Diego County sheriff's deputies at 12:45 a.m. on the ground in the 1100 block of South Vine Street.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Prosecutors alleged the relationship was abusive and began...