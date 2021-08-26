Neighborhood Watch program works, says crime prevention specialist

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Being a snoopy neighbor may have a bad ring to it, but it can also be a good thing if you're in a Neighborhood Watch program.

"I've never experienced it in a bad way," said Heather Mitchell, crime prevention specialist at the Sheriff's Fallbrook station. "I call it being a good neighbor."

Mitchell has been assigned to Fallbrook for only a couple of months but is working closely with several residential areas in establishing Neighborhood Watch programs. There are currently about 10 active citizen groups in Fallbrook, she said, but more coming on board...