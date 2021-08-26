Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Neighborhood Watch program works, says crime prevention specialist

 
Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:23pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Pala Mesa holds a block party to bring together the neighborhood.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Being a snoopy neighbor may have a bad ring to it, but it can also be a good thing if you're in a Neighborhood Watch program.

"I've never experienced it in a bad way," said Heather Mitchell, crime prevention specialist at the Sheriff's Fallbrook station. "I call it being a good neighbor."

Mitchell has been assigned to Fallbrook for only a couple of months but is working closely with several residential areas in establishing Neighborhood Watch programs. There are currently about 10 active citizen groups in Fallbrook, she said, but more coming on board...



