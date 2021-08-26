Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

REINS hosts first Donegan Burns Foundation Fundraising and Technology Seminar

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/26/2021 at 12:11pm

The Donegan Burns Foundation Fundraising & Technology Seminar presents a variety of therapeutic riding center resources for smaller centers. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – REINS was honored to host the first Donegan Burns Foundation Fundraising & Technology Seminar. The Donegan Burns Foundation has generously supported REINS for more than 10 years. During this time, Bettye Burns, president and CEO of the foundation, has grown to love and appreciate the benefits of therapeutic riding.

REINS gathered with five centers from California, Arizona, and Texas to share with their staff the growth and development that REINS has experienced over the past 35 years.

Debbie Shinner, REINS executive director, and staff shared the success that REINS has en...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021