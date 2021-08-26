Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego man convicted of selling Fentanyl pills, leading to fatal overdose

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/28/2021 at 7:48am



SAN DIEGO - A San Diego resident who sold fentanyl pills to another man, resulting in the victim's fatal overdose, was convicted today by a federal jury of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Jahvaris Lamoun Springfield, 32, was found guilty of selling the pills that killed 26-year-old Brendan James Gallagher on Feb. 5, 2019.

Prosecutors say that on that same day, Gallagher sent text messages to Springfield seeking to buy oxycontin. Two counterfeit oxycontin pills that

tested positive for fentanyl were later found in Gallagher's bedroom and a "fatal concentration of fentanyl'' was found in his blood during an autopsy,

according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Springfield was arrested a few weeks later, during which agents found pills in his car that tested positive for fentanyl, according to the prosecution.

Springfield is slated to be sentenced Dec. 14.

"This case is a tragic example of the counterfeit fentanyl pill scourge that is killing more and more young people, robbing them of their futures,'' said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. "Our entire community should be forewarned that if you take a fake pill, you are playing Russian Roulette with your life.''

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/28/2021 14:19