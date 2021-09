At 5:42 pm tonight a traffic collision was reported on E. Alvarado St. & Morro Rd.

A witness stated he observed a pick-up that was heading west on Alvarado turning into Morro Drive and did not see a black Hyundai headed east. They hit head-on. The truck had one male driver and the black Honda had one adult approximately 65 years of age with two children. There didn't appear to be any injuries