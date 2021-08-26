Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vietnam veterans recognized by Issa

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:42pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

Wayne Taylor, of Fallbrook, is one of 43 local veterans to be recognized by Congressman Darrell Issa for his military service during the Vietnam war.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Forty-three veterans from Fallbrook were recognized by Congressman Darrell Issa on Aug. 2 at a Vietnam Veteran Commemoration and Service Pinning event in Temecula.

Issa held similar events on Aug. 9 in Escondido and El Cajon. At the three sites, 340 Vietnam veterans were honored with 641 people in attendance. The total attendance at the Temecula event was 215, with 96 veterans recognized.

Fallbrook resident Wayne Taylor, who served in the Navy, was among those pinned in Temecula.

"It's great that the U.S. is honoring Vietnam era veterans in support o...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/26/2021 17:41