Re: 'Lewis' and 'Maynard' [Village News, Letters, 8/19/2021]

To Mr. Lewis: Thank you for your opinion. But here are the facts. The following 11 states felt that the ability to own slaves was important enough to them to warrant seceding from the Union: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. With the exception of Georgia and Virginia, they are solid red Republican states. Additionally, “Dixie” is still an anthem there and truly “old times there are not forgotten.”

Also, Mr. Lewis, did you not know that school boards, selection of texts, and school funding are handled at the state level? Look at the school funding in states like Alabama and Louisiana: they are minimal. And look at Texas, where the school board that determines which texts to order, feels free to rewrite American history in those texts at the same time. It’s bad enough not to learn our country’s history. It’s worse to learn a history that isn’t true. Obviously, blue states have a better record. See “Most & Least Educated States in America Wallethub”

And finally, President Biden is, and has been, keenly aware of the financial stresses the pandemic has engendered. He has been quick to help working people in need, instituting eviction moratoriums, providing child care funding, trying to ensure that no one goes hungry, and more. And he’s not done. His infrastructure plan will provide well paying jobs for many people for a long time to come. That is, if the Republicans in Congress will go along. What did Trump do for you? He says he gave you a tax cut, perhaps $100 or so? At the same time he increased the U.S. federal debt by about $7.8 trillion. (see “Donald Trump Built a National Debt So Big” Propublica)

To Mr. Maynard: Please see the first paragraph above to see where systemic racism comes from that CRT reports. And for information, I’m a registered unaffiliated voter and have been for more than 20 years. I am a social liberal, so the GOP has nothing to offer me. I agree the DNC is no great shakes, but unlike the RNC, at least it’s salvageable. I’ve read some of the GOP platform. It talks about traditional family values. If they’re so hot on things like a two-parent family, why have they never worked to establish an environment in which that could be the norm?

John H. Terrell