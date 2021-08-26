Free Narcan and Other Resources in National City Following Fentanyl OD Spike

NATIONAL CITY - In the wake of a spike in fentanyl-related overdose deaths across San Diego County, free doses of Narcan -- medication

used to treat people overdosing on opioids -- will be available during a community event in National City today.

The event -- set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Diego County District Attorney's Office CARE Center -- will also include demonstrations on how to

administer Narcan, as well as other resources and information regarding the dangers of opioid abuse.

Officials say San Diego County is poised to surpass 760 fentanyl-related overdose deaths by the end of the year, as opposed to 461 such deaths

last year and 152 in 2019.

The event also comes on the heels of a Chula Vista police investigation into the fentanyl overdoses of two teenagers last week, including

a 17-year-old who died.

``Our county is experiencing a fentanyl overdose crisis in which teens and adults are dying in nearly every zip code,'' said San Diego County

District Attorney Summer Stephan. ``In spite of the focused outreach and awareness efforts of many of us in the community, opioid overdose deaths have continued to increase over the last two years. We are stepping up our efforts to educate the public on how street drugs, no matter how authentic they look, are often mixed with fentanyl and are behind the alarming spike in deaths. One pill can kill. This is a call to action for our community to become more informed and empowered to save lives.''

Dubbed a ``Day of Action,'' the event was organized in partnership with the County Health and Human Services Agency, the National Association for

the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and other community organizations.

``The NAACP San Diego branch is happy to partner in this harm reduction activity,'' said Francine Maxwell, president of the San Diego Chapter of the NAACP. ``Harm reduction is the best prevention to empower our community.

The mission of the NAACP San Diego branch is to always collaborate before we challenge the status quo. We thank the District Attorney for her responsive action and leadership and to all the partners participating in this event.''

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.