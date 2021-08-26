Groups rally against LA's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

SANTA MONICA (CNS) – A coalition of groups including medical professionals, first responders, parents and students gathered in Santa Monica to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, saying they will segregate society, breed more hate and violate the rights of hundreds of thousands of people.

A crowd estimated by one organizer at about 1,000 people turned out to Tongva Park on Ocean Avenue to push back against the growing trend of government vaccine requirements. Those mandates include a motion passed by the Los Angeles City Council on Aug. 11 directing the city attorney to prepare an ordinanc...