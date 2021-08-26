Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego County unemployment decreases slightly to 6.9% in July

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:46pm



SAN DIEGO – The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 6.9% in July, up from a revised 7% in June but still well below the year-ago estimate of 12.3% – according to figures released Aug. 20 by the state Employment Development Department.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 7.9% for California – which decreased from 8% in June – and 5.7% for the nation – down from June's 6.1% – during the same period.

Between June 2021 and July 2021, nonfarm employment decreased by 7,800 despite the drop in unemployment percentage, from 1,407,300 to 1,399,500. Agricu...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/26/2021 17:41