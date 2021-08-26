San Diego County unemployment decreases slightly to 6.9% in July

SAN DIEGO – The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 6.9% in July, up from a revised 7% in June but still well below the year-ago estimate of 12.3% – according to figures released Aug. 20 by the state Employment Development Department.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 7.9% for California – which decreased from 8% in June – and 5.7% for the nation – down from June's 6.1% – during the same period.

Between June 2021 and July 2021, nonfarm employment decreased by 7,800 despite the drop in unemployment percentage, from 1,407,300 to 1,399,500. Agricu...