Centurions spoil Warriors' football opener
Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:10pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Aug. 20 football game at Fallbrook High School began the season both for Fallbrook and for University City High School, which won the contest.
University City prevailed by a 48-7 margin. The Centurions had a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and held the Warriors scoreless for the final three periods.
"There was a lot too little," said Fallbrook High Head Coach Troy Everhart. "It was a fundamentally poorly executed game on our part. Aside from Samuel Cooper, I thought we had better players."
Cooper is University City's quarterback. He passed for...
