Centurions spoil Warriors' football opener

Fallbrook QB Josh McBroom makes a pass attempt to a Fallbrook teammate during the varsity football game against the University City High Centurions, Aug. 20. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Aug. 20 football game at Fallbrook High School began the season both for Fallbrook and for University City High School, which won the contest.

University City prevailed by a 48-7 margin. The Centurions had a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and held the Warriors scoreless for the final three periods.

"There was a lot too little," said Fallbrook High Head Coach Troy Everhart. "It was a fundamentally poorly executed game on our part. Aside from Samuel Cooper, I thought we had better players."

Cooper is University City's quarterback. He passed for...