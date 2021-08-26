Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Centurions spoil Warriors' football opener

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:10pm

Fallbrook QB Josh McBroom makes a pass attempt to a Fallbrook teammate during the varsity football game against the University City High Centurions, Aug. 20. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Aug. 20 football game at Fallbrook High School began the season both for Fallbrook and for University City High School, which won the contest.

University City prevailed by a 48-7 margin. The Centurions had a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and held the Warriors scoreless for the final three periods.

"There was a lot too little," said Fallbrook High Head Coach Troy Everhart. "It was a fundamentally poorly executed game on our part. Aside from Samuel Cooper, I thought we had better players."

Cooper is University City's quarterback. He passed for...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/26/2021 17:40