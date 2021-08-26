Mo Forza wins Del Mar Mile
Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:05pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Mo Forza, who is stabled at the San Luis Rey Training Center when he is not at the track where he is racing, won the Grade 2 Del Mar Mile stakes Aug. 21 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.
The Del Mar Mile was a one-mile turf race for 3-year-olds and upward. Mo Forza did not lead until overtaking Smooth Like Strait in the stretch. Mo Forza won by a head over Smooth Like Strait, who finished a length in front of third-place Hit the Road. The winning time was 1:35.03.
"Very proud of him," said trainer Peter Miller.
Mo Forza had won six of his 12 previous ca...

