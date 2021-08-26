Mo Forza wins Del Mar Mile

Mo Forza and jockey Flavien Prat outnod Smooth Like Strait (and jockey Umberto Rispoli), right, to win the Grade II $300,000 Del Mar Mile Aug. 21 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Village News/Benoit Photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Mo Forza, who is stabled at the San Luis Rey Training Center when he is not at the track where he is racing, won the Grade 2 Del Mar Mile stakes Aug. 21 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

The Del Mar Mile was a one-mile turf race for 3-year-olds and upward. Mo Forza did not lead until overtaking Smooth Like Strait in the stretch. Mo Forza won by a head over Smooth Like Strait, who finished a length in front of third-place Hit the Road. The winning time was 1:35.03.

"Very proud of him," said trainer Peter Miller.

Mo Forza had won six of his 12 previous ca...