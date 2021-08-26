Warriors win field hockey opener

Lady Warrior Cassy Ramirez hits a pass to a teammate during the varsity field hockey scrimmage against Helix, Aug. 17. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Field hockey play for Fallbrook High School began Aug. 19, and the Warriors won both the varsity game and the junior varsity match.

The Warriors hosted Chaparral High School. The score of the varsity game was 5-2, and the junior varsity prevailed by a 2-0 margin.

"Very nice," said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg.

Fallbrook began the season with 18 girls on the varsity roster and 14 players on the junior varsity, although that includes one player on each squad who is injured and cannot yet play. "We have an adequate bench, better than usual," Berg said.

Ber...