Warriors win field hockey opener
Last updated 8/26/2021 at 1:14pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Field hockey play for Fallbrook High School began Aug. 19, and the Warriors won both the varsity game and the junior varsity match.
The Warriors hosted Chaparral High School. The score of the varsity game was 5-2, and the junior varsity prevailed by a 2-0 margin.
"Very nice," said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg.
Fallbrook began the season with 18 girls on the varsity roster and 14 players on the junior varsity, although that includes one player on each squad who is injured and cannot yet play. "We have an adequate bench, better than usual," Berg said.
