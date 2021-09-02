Barker named to University of Utah's dean's list

SALT LAKE CITY – Mikaila Barker of Fallbrook has been named to the University of Utah's Summer 2021 Dean's List. Barker's major is listed as Psychology HBS.

Barker was among more than 970 students named to the dean's list at the university. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

The University of Utah is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.

Submitted by the University of Utah.