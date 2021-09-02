Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Community to choose winner in "Celebrating America" junior art competition

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/2/2021 at 2:23pm



FALLBROOK – The community is invited to visit the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office to view the fourth annual junior art competition, “Celebrating America” and vote for their favorite artwork in each age category, prekindergarten through eighth grade.

Visitors to the chamber can vote until Sept. 11, from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The chamber office is located at 111 South Main Ave.

The winners will be announced and awards presented at a reception at the chamber Thursday, Sept. 16.

For more information, contact event coordinator Anita Kimzey at 714-222-2462 or [email protected]

Submitted by Anita Kimzey

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021