Community to choose winner in "Celebrating America" junior art competition

FALLBROOK – The community is invited to visit the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office to view the fourth annual junior art competition, “Celebrating America” and vote for their favorite artwork in each age category, prekindergarten through eighth grade.

Visitors to the chamber can vote until Sept. 11, from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The chamber office is located at 111 South Main Ave.

The winners will be announced and awards presented at a reception at the chamber Thursday, Sept. 16.

For more information, contact event coordinator Anita Kimzey at 714-222-2462 or [email protected]

Submitted by Anita Kimzey