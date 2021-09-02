Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

Encore Club welcomes members to new year

 
Last updated 9/2/2021 at 1:21pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

Members of the Fallbrook Newcomers Club celebrate the beginning of the new club year with a black and white-themed "Welcome Back" event Aug. 29.

FALLBROOK – After a summer of fun, the Fallbrook Newcomers Club kicked off its new club year with a black and white-themed "Welcome Back" event Aug. 29 at Casa Tiene Vista Winery in De Luz, followed by their first social meeting of the year on Sept. 9.

The Fallbrook Newcomers Club is a non-profit, non-sectarian organization dedicated to promoting friendship among new residents through fun activities, events, and social opportunities in which they all can participate.

Anyone new to the area, or who has lived here for three years or less, and wishes to attend a meeting as a guest, can email [email protected] They can also visit https://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.

Membership is also open to residents that have been in Fallbrook longer than three years but had work or other commitments that prevented them from joining.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Newcomers Club.

 

