Village News

Pala Casino Spa Resort adds Boyz II Men and Daughtry to outdoor concert series lineup

 
Last updated 9/2/2021 at 1:19pm



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is proud to announce that tickets are officially on sale for Boyz II Men, performing Friday, Oct. 8 and Daughtry, performing Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Starlight Theater.

“Pala Casino is thrilled to welcome both Boyz II Men and Daughtry to the Starlight Theater,” Coley McAvoy, representative for Pala Casino Spa Resort, said. “As the Entertainment Capital of Southern California, we are proud to continue to offer our guests with the best entertainment options in the region. We look forward to announcing more, big-name entertainment acts in the coming months.”

Tickets are priced at $35, $55, or $75 for each show. Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, http://www.palacasino.com and (877) WIN-PALA (877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at http://www.etix.com and (800) 514-3849.

To view an upcoming schedule of entertainment acts and events at Pala Casino, visit palacasino.com/entertainment.

Pala Casino is still committed to Playing It Safe. All shows continue to have increased cleaning, sanitizer stations, as well as masks and gloves available upon request.

Playing it Safe

The health and safety of the valued guests and team members remains paramount to Pala Casino Spa Resort. Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for businesses. Safety measures include:

Masks are optional for guests who are fully vaccinated; mandatory for guests who are not

All seating is sanitized before each show

Air sanitizing filters and ionizers are used to eliminate dust, allergens and viruses including COVID-19 from the air

Face masks are available at all entrances for all guests

Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the concert venue and the casino floor

For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, please visit http://www.palacasino.com.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.

 

