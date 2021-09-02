Scarecrow workshops are in full operation

Glenda is in all her splendor as part of the Wizard of Oz for Scarecrow Days which start Oct. 1.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook's 10th year celebration of Scarecrow Days is Oct. 1-31. Now's the time for businesses and residents to create, rent, buy, or update scarecrows. The ScareCREW will assist in building one, doing touch ups, revamping, creating or whatever needs to be done to get them ready.

The ScareCREW has worked all summer creating three new displays in celebration of its 10 year anniversary. The Wizard of Oz characters, with the exception of the finishing touches to be done on Dorothy, are dressed and ready for display. The Ring around Rosie kids are getting dressed, and Rapunzel's yellow hair is being braided and will drape over the edge of a downtown rooftop.

Debbie Meadows creates a paper mâché head for a to-be-created scarecrow.

Workshops are available Thursdays through Saturdays on these dates: Sept. 2-3; Sept. 9, 10, 11; Sept. 16, 17, 18 and Sept. 23, 24, 25. The location is 300 North Brandon Road; Suite 8, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For registration, costs and details visit fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org or email [email protected] All forms can be downloaded from the chamber website or picked up at 111 S. main Ave.

The categories for registering scarecrows are: Reduce/recycle/reuse, Mechanical/technical, Funniest/ humor, Promoting business, Kids, Artistic merit, Pop culture, and WOW. To guarantee scarecrows getting listed on the Fallbrook Chamber's map for viewing, be sure to fill out a registration form.

Businesses and residents are encouraged to display scarecrows to help promote tourism and business. Fallbrook Scarecrow Days is an event that everyone can participate in.

Submitted by the ScareCREW.