Online fundraiser to support programs for seniors and adults with disabilities

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care announces The Foundation for Senior Care Wish List 2021 Fundraiser. Its goal is to raise $75,000 from Friday, Aug. 27 to Thursday, Sept. 9, for critical equipment, supplies, and required maintenance. Donations are accepted online at http://www.foundationforseniorcare or in person.

The foundation is a pioneering nonprofit founded in 1979 by the former Fallbrook Hospital Auxiliary to establish resources and programs for seniors and adults with disabilities. It provides an adult day program, senior care advocacy, care van transportation services, computer classes, and grocery delivery to seniors. Since 1979, nearly 10,000 participants have utilized programs and services provided by the Foundation for Senior Care.

The unprecedented challenges everyone faced in 2020 and currently in 2021 have highlighted just how important the foundation’s mission of serving seniors and adults with disabilities is – “They need us now, more than ever,” said Patty Sargent, executive director of The Foundation for Senior Care.

“This year we look forward to seeing our communities unite to celebrate senior independence and raise $75,000, the critical funds needed to support our rural aging population. I am beyond grateful that the important work of this organization will continue, thanks to our participants, volunteers, partners, and the entire community. I am confident that together we will continue empowering people, connecting advocates, and mobilizing our supporters to create a more all-inclusive caring world,” said Sargent.

The Foundation for Senior Care welcomes participation from everyone throughout the community. Proceeds from the Wish List 2021 Fundraiser are fundamental in supporting its programs and services which provided support, gave hope, and enabled independence for more than 1,400 people this year.

Submitted by the Foundation for Senior Care.