PK Mechanical Systems awarded FPUD contract for Winter Haven pipeline replacement

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

PK Mechanical Systems was given the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract for Phase II of the Winter Haven pipeline replacement project.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Aug. 23 awarded PK Mechanical Systems the contract for the Wildomar company's bid amount of $1,600,000.

"This will ensure that this aged section of pipe, which is increasingly at risk of failure, is restored to a reliable condition," said FPUD senior engineer Aaron Cook.

FPUD staff has created a priority list of replacement projects based on the age of the facilities and past failure incidents. The first phase of the Winter Haven Road pipeline replacement project took place in 2020 and replaced nearly half a mile of pipeline. The current phase will replace approximately 5,580 linear feet of 12-inch cement mortar lined and coated steel pipe along with associated appurtenances. The Winter Haven pipeline was selected due to age, leaks, and condition including reduced flow capacities.

A request for proposals attracted 16 bids by the August 10 deadline. PK Mechanical Systems had the low bid. The second-lowest amount of $1,691,279 was submitted by Kay Construction, which is based in Santee. Although PK Mechanical Systems has not previously performed work for FPUD, the company has successfully completed numerous pipeline replacement projects for the City of San Diego.

The pipeline replacement is expected to be complete in May 2022.