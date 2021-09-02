Cook elected Grand Lodge vice president

The Daughters of Norway Grand Lodge officers are, from left, Karen Freeman, four year trustee, Minnesota; Sharon Jordan, secretary, Washington; Karen Bartos, judge, California; Karen Karpen, president, California; Joy Cook, vice president, California; Chris Engstrom, treasurer, Washington; Jane Howard, financial secretary, Washington; Christine Meier Smith, two year trustee, Washington.

FALLBROOK – Hulda Garborg Lodge #49 President and Fallbrook resident Joy Cook was elected vice president of the Daughters of Norway Grand Lodge at the group's convention, July 23.

Held every other year, the event was postponed from 2020 to this year and held in Bremerton, Washington.

The Grand Lodge Board is the governing body for the subordinate lodges and was founded in 1908. There are currently 30 lodges from the Midwest to the Pacific Coast. There have been two new lodges per convention for several years with interest in lodge development in Nebraska, Colorado and Hawaii.

Cook joined DON in November 2011; she is in her seventh year as the president of her lodge. She is Norwegian on both sides of her family and has been a registered nurse since 1968.

On being elected, Cook said, "I'm grateful to the sisterhood of Hulda Garborg Lodge, for this once in a lifetime opportunity. The strength and uniqueness of this lodge is reflected in my being the third president from Hulda Garborg, to be elected to the Grand Lodge Board of the Daughters of Norway (a national board)."

Cook was the delegate chair for Hulda Garborg which had two more delegates, Julie Watts of Temecula who served as Marshal and Jody Winterstrom of Fallbrook who carried the lodge's banner in the parade of banners. Alternate delegates were Barbara Judd of Oceanside and Christine Boulos of Temecula. Linda Hoffman of San Diego also attended part of the convention.

Any woman of Scandinavian descent is eligible to join the lodge; the next meeting is Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W Mission Road. For more information, call Boulos at 951-893-0255.