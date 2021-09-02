Love on Your Back provides school supplies for students

Love on Your Back provides backpacks with food for students in Bonsall.

BONSALL – Three years ago, Carol Wood gathered a group of retired teachers and other volunteers to found Love on Your Back. Wood, a retired Bonsall Elementary School teacher, believed that children need proper nutrition in order to learn. She saw the need in Bonsall to provide supplemental nutrition for students who relied on the school district for most of their nutritional needs.

LOYB provided backpacks every week for 100 children in the district. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks were provided for the weekends. Once the pandemic hit and schools were closed, the program continued but in a different format. LOYB provided bags of food for the entire family twice a month. Parents came to pick up the food at the Bonsall Community Center and at Vivian Banks Charter School at Pala.

Currently LOYB is serving 60 Bonsall families with 140 students being served. Every other week, volunteers pack about 200 bags to be distributed to the families. They are now including fresh fruit and vegetables in every distribution. LOYB provided school supplies to local families as well as shoes and other clothing items the students needed to start school.

Love on Your Back volunteers create food packages for families every other week in the Bonsall school district.

LOYB has created a successful program because of the generous donations from individuals, local businesses, and religious and community organizations. Its benefactors include Del Rey Avocados, Genentech Inc., Pacific Western Bank, the LDS Foodbank, Riverview Church, Truc Lam Dai Dang Zen Monastery, Bonsall Rotary Club, Bonsall Woman's Club and the North County Food Bank. This program would not be possible without their help.

As the new school year starts, LOYB will continue to distribute family food bags every other week. A fantastic group of core volunteers will pack and distribute at the Bonsall Community Center on Tuesday afternoons and at Pala on Wednesday afternoons.

In order to continue the program, LOYB is looking for a storage area in the Bonsall District that it can rent to store food and pack its bags/backpacks. If anyone has storage for rent, can contact Wood at [email protected] or 760-224-1098.

Submitted by Love On Your Back.