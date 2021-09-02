Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News 

Mandatory Evacuation Orders are in effect for Rainbow

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/5/2021 at 5:54pm

Village News/AC Investigations photo

The Arouba fire started on Jeremy Way in Rainbow and as of about 5:30 pm is 100 acres

Mandatory Evacuation Orders are currently in effect for the community of Rainbow as a result of the Arouba Fire. There are immediate structures in danger. The evacuation site is Vallecitos School 5211 Fifth St. in Rainbow.

The Arouba Fire is currently estimated to be 100 acres. According to NCFPD, the fire started in Rainbow in the 3700 block of Jeremy Way and burning in the area of Rainbow Crest Road and Mordigan Lane.

Cal Fire San Diego and North County Fire Valley Center, San Marcos, Escondido, aPala, Carlsbad, Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, Deer Springs, rancho Sante

The Fire agencies are holding the lines with crews and aircraft and are hoping there will be no change in the wind.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/05/2021 18:02