Mandatory Evacuation Orders are in effect for Rainbow

The Arouba fire started on Jeremy Way in Rainbow and as of about 5:30 pm is 100 acres

Mandatory Evacuation Orders are currently in effect for the community of Rainbow as a result of the Arouba Fire. There are immediate structures in danger. The evacuation site is Vallecitos School 5211 Fifth St. in Rainbow.

The Arouba Fire is currently estimated to be 100 acres. According to NCFPD, the fire started in Rainbow in the 3700 block of Jeremy Way and burning in the area of Rainbow Crest Road and Mordigan Lane.

Cal Fire San Diego and North County Fire Valley Center, San Marcos, Escondido, aPala, Carlsbad, Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, Deer Springs, rancho Sante

The Fire agencies are holding the lines with crews and aircraft and are hoping there will be no change in the wind.