Marines from Camp Pendleton killed In Kabul bombing

Village News Staff

SAN DIEGO – Nine Marines and one sailor based at Camp Pendleton were among the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed Saturday, Aug. 28.

The nine marines assigned to Camp Pendleton were: Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Utah; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif.; Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, of Omaha; Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, Logansport, Indiana; Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of Wentzville, Missouri; Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming; Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, and Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California; Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio also was assigned to Camp Pendleton.

The other three service members killed were Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, of Roseville, California; Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee;

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario, 25, Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The DOD confirmed their identities on a list published Saturday of those who died supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel non-combatant evacuations on Aug. 26 in Afghanistan.

City News Service contributed to this story.