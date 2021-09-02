Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate
Families step on to a trailer for a tractor ride at the Mellano Farm Stand located at 5750 N. River Road in Oceanside. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Mellano Farm Stand offers family fun and produce
Hope Gillam, 7, rings a bell before setting off on a tractor ride around the farm at the Mellano Farm Stand, Aug. 28. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
