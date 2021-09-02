Multiple agencies work to contain fully engulfed greenhouse fire

A building used for maintenance and repair was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene at the Everde Growers nursery in Rainbow.

At 12:27 am Sunday morning, September 5, a fire was reported in the 2500 block of Rainbow Valley Blvd. at Everde Growers Nursery in Rainbow.

Courtesy NCFPD John Choi Several agencies worked together to extinguish the fire in a building that was used for maintenance and repairs.

"A building used for maintenance and greenhouse repairs was fully involved," said NCFPD PIO John Choi. "There were minimal water hydrants nearby, so it required 2 engines to dump and connect all their hose, a 2000 foot lay of 4" hose, to reach the water hydrant and provide a constant supply of water for the firefight."

In addition to NCFPD, several agencies were involved, including Pala, Camp Pendleton, and Vista Fire Department.

"The fire was fully contained and out by 1:46 am. Crews will remain on scene checking for hotspots throughout the night," said PIO Choi.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries.