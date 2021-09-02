Multiple agencies work to contain fully engulfed greenhouse fire
Last updated 9/5/2021 at 4:33am
At 12:27 am Sunday morning, September 5, a fire was reported in the 2500 block of Rainbow Valley Blvd. at Everde Growers Nursery in Rainbow.
"A building used for maintenance and greenhouse repairs was fully involved," said NCFPD PIO John Choi. "There were minimal water hydrants nearby, so it required 2 engines to dump and connect all their hose, a 2000 foot lay of 4" hose, to reach the water hydrant and provide a constant supply of water for the firefight."
In addition to NCFPD, several agencies were involved, including Pala, Camp Pendleton, and Vista Fire Department.
"The fire was fully contained and out by 1:46 am. Crews will remain on scene checking for hotspots throughout the night," said PIO Choi.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries.
