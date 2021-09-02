Rural communities are under attack

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

For many, the reason they move to San Diego’s unincorporated area is to be away from the intensity of city living. They want to be away from the noise, the hustle and bustle and surrounded by the beauty of our region. They certainly don’t want some of the worst criminals/individuals placed in their neighborhood. Unfortunately, that is happening more and more, with the State of California releasing Sexually Violent Predators back out into society.

There was some good news this week with the proposed placement of SVP Wakefield in Borrego Springs – the placement is postponed and the state is no longer pursuing the golf course-front home in our desert community. They are now requesting SVP Wakefield continue in-patient treatment for a period of at least six months at the Department of State Hospitals Coalinga. Good!

Unfortunately, another SVP could be placed at this Borrego Springs home, as the property is still owned by someone who is willing to rent to Liberty Healthcare, the company under state contract to place SVPs. This home is located on the 14th hole of a country club utilized by families and a high school golf team. That is not somewhere an SVP should be allowed to live.

Meanwhile, we still have another battle on our hands. This is against the placement of SVP Michael Joseph Martinez in the Ranchita community. His placement hearing is scheduled for: Sept. 20, 9 a.m.

The unincorporated area is getting stuck with some of the worst people on this planet, many who cannot be cured. As your county supervisor, I will do everything in my power to push back against this lunacy. During my time at the county, I’ve worked with each threatened community to successfully defeat the proposed placement of every SVP in North County, but it takes the entire community coming together. It’s possible more SVP’s could be potentially placed in our backcountry and it’s up to all of us to work together to make sure this does not happen!