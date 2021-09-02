Area highways, I-15 and I-215 improvements continuing

Watch for flagmen

Tony Ault

Staff Writer

California Department of Transportation in continuing its pedestrian ADA required facilities in Hemet while Riverside County Transportation crew work on the Lake Elsinore and Railroad Canyon and Interstate 15 interchange this week.

Last week a scheduled weekend closing of ramp closures on I-15 at Temescal Canyon Road to replace concrete slabs was canceled but may be rescheduled at a later date.

Caltrans continues to work on the $22 million project to replace slabs on I-15 near Lake Elsinore from Nichols Road to just north of Temescal Canyon Road if weather permits.

Caltrans continues work on the $1.5 million safety project near Hemet to upgrade State Highway 74 (Florida Avenue) existing pedestrian facilities to current American Disabilities Act standards.

In the Lake Elsinore, Perris, Hemet and Menifee areas Caltrans also continues its work on SR 74 and SR371 in Aguanga and Anza to upgrade the highways’ bridges and bring them up to earthquake standards.

Caltrans also continues work on the $4.2 million resurfacing project on I-15 and I-215 from Ontario at Jurupa Street to Hesperia Oak Hill Road overcrossing with bridge deck resurfacing and joint seal replacements in San Bernardino from University to Palm Avenue.

Closer to home, Caltrans is replacing the No. 3 and 4 lanes on the I-15 near Temecula from the Riverside and San Diego County line, weather permitting. The cost is estimated near $28 million. Some lane closures may take place.

In that regard some alternating lane closures may take place through the Labor Day weekend from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the northbound lanes. Watch for flagmen.

Riverside County Transportation said Railroad Canyon Road may be fully closed at times so crews can restripe the lanes. The closures may take place at various times. Be alert, as daytime ramp closure continues.