San Diego-area families able to escape Kabul, as bombing kills dozens

City News Service

Two more San Diego-area families that were trapped in the Kabul region of Afghanistan have successfully been evacuated from the country, a congressman said Friday, Aug. 27, while a Camp Pendleton Marine was identified as one of the casualties of a deadly suicide bombing attack.

“Amidst the heartbreak of yesterday and the chaos that has gripped Afghanistan for weeks, we continue to make extraordinary progress in bringing our people home,” Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, said in a statement. “It is an honor to help rescue and reunite families and loved ones, but we still have more work to do.”

Issa was referring to an explosion that rocked the Kabul airport Thursday, Aug. 26, killing at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. military personnel. ISIS in Khorasan claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

Nine Marines and one sailor based at Camp Pendleton were among the 13 U.S. service members killed in the bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed Saturday, Aug. 28.

The nine marines assigned to Camp Pendleton were: Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola and Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui. Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak

Another 18 U.S. service members and 140 Afghans were wounded in the explosions, officials said.

Issa said the two additional families evacuated Thursday night comprised seven people, three adults and four children. The latest families are among six El Cajon-area families who have been extracted from Afghanistan. The first four evacuated included seven adults and 16 children.

“We believe that most of the 20 total children are enrolled in school within the Cajon Valley Union School District, although exact numbers are not known at this time,” according to a statement from Issa representative Jon Wilcox.

“This has been an around-the-clock operation, and individuals inside of government and outside of it deserve our deepest thanks.” Issa said. “But more members of our community still need our help. The mission is to bring our people home, and we will continue to do it.”

San Diego County made national news last week as several dozen students and parents from East County were reported as trapped in Afghanistan after visiting extended family in the country this summer.

The 20 students and 14 parents – who make up five families – requested assistance to fly home from the U.S. government. According to David Miyashiro, the Cajon Valley Union School District superintendent, the children range in age from preschool to high school.

San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson wrote a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday, Aug.26, urging the State Department’s assistance in evacuating the families.

“San Diego County is home to the most refugees in California, and I represent the large Middle Eastern community in the eastern part of the county,” he wrote. “I have heard from my constituents their anguish over family members and loved ones currently trapped in Afghanistan.

“My constituents are rightfully concerned for the safety of these individuals and that they could be subjected to severe mistreatment, and potentially execution, by the Taliban now controlling that nation,” Anderson added.

The Taliban, which ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until the U.S. invasion toppled the regime in 2001, continue to consolidate their hold over the country. The Taliban has worked with al-Qaida – planners of the Sept. 11 attacks – in the past, but has clashed with the Islamic State militants and terrorists known better as ISIS, who differ on the level of Islamic fundamentalist law and how it should be enforced -- and how those who break that law should be punished.

The ISIS-Khorasan attack during a time of Taliban takeover could well lead to infighting and possibly even civil war amongst the militant Islamist groups as the U.S. continues its withdrawal from the country.

The tumult and chaos as the Taliban quickly took Kabul made it nearly impossible to secure a flight out of the country – and that was before Thursday’s bombing. The families could not reach the airport even though they had plane tickets, Cajon Valley School Board President Tamara Otero told the Los Angeles Times.

One additional family was able to secure passage out of the country earlier this week. Four students and two parents, along with one infant, returned home after stopping in another country, Miyashiro said.