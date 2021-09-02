Warriors improve in football loss to Eagles

Fallbrook's Jonah Saliba makes a big hit in the backfield causing the Eagles to lose several yards in the game against Santa Fe Christian, Aug. 27.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A loss is a loss, and Fallbrook High School's football team now has a season record of 0-2 following a 28-6 home defeat Aug. 27 against Santa Fe Christian, but Fallbrook High Head Coach Troy Everhart considers the game an improvement compared to the Warriors' 48-7 home loss Aug. 20 against University City.

"The scoreboard wasn't the issue in terms of Week 1. The effort was," Everhart said.

Everhart believes the Warriors' effort improved against Santa Fe Christian. "The kids just fought their tails off," he said. "I was proud of the effort and the improvement. Schematically, we have some things we're not proud of."

The Warriors trailed 14-0 before beginning a 14-play drive in the second quarter. "It ate up most of the quarter," Everhart said.

That long possession gave Fallbrook's defense an opportunity to rest. In other situations, the Warriors being on defense for a short period of time wasn't desirable. "They had five explosive plays all because of us not doing what we were supposed to be doing," Everhart said.

On the 10th play of the drive, the Warriors obtained a first down within 10 yards of the end zone. The Warriors could not score on the first three plays of that series of downs but, on fourth down, senior quarterback Josh McBroom scored on a 10-yard run.

Warrior Chris Bausch breaks through the Eagles' defense to gain a first down for Fallbrook.

"We converted both of our fourth down situations," Everhart said.

The Warriors had less success converting on third down and were forced to punt multiple times.

Santa Fe Christian had a 21-6 lead at the end of the third quarter, forcing the Warriors to consider the clock as they tried to catch up. "We got out of our game," Everhart said.

Highlights for the Warriors also included junior Thomas McSheehy recovering a fumble when a squib kick went off a returner. "Unfortunately we didn't capitalize on it," Everhart said.

A 24-yard pass to senior Charlie Stallings was also among Fallbrook's highlights.

The Warriors travel to San Ysidro High School for the Sept. 3 game.

"The kids are continuing buying in," Everhart said.