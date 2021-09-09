Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

Celebrated the life of Christina Marie Trieger

 
Last updated 9/8/2021 at 4:45pm

As we celebrated the life of Christina Marie Trieger at The Vineyard 1924, in Temecula, on Sunday, Aug. 29, we were surrounded by such love and support we are at a loss for words. Chris began attending church at the Vineyard just a year and a half ago at the start of the pandemic but was surrounded by love and prayers every time she attended. When talks of final arrangements were discussed Chris wanted a celebration to be held at the Vineyard with all of her friends and family.

We are so very thankful to the Carson Family, Tom, Val, Peter, and Lorraine (owners of the Vineyard 1924) who never hesitated in fulfilling one of Chris' last requests. They quickly secured the use of the barn that is on the property and a food truck and the gracious members of the church were right there to lead the service and provide music and encouragement. The entire program would have made Chris so very happy! The view from the barn was amazing and truly heavenly.

~Love the Trieger family.

 

