Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks junior artists

Junior artist Cash holds his entry for The Pumpkin Patch art competition entitled "The Pumpkin in the Night."

FALLBROOK – The inaugural "The Pumpkin Patch" art competition is calling all junior artists in the community to create a "harvest" themed work of art – a "pumpkin" must be clearly seen in the artwork.

The junior art competition is open to prekindergarten through eighth-grade students. Prekindergarten to first-grade students will compete against each other, second to fourth grade students will compete against each other and fifth through eight-grade students will be competing against each other.

Artists may select their medium of choice. Drawing or paintings must not be larger than 12-inches in any direction. See entry rules for more detailed information.

The awardees will be given gift cards: first place, $75; second place, $50; and third place, $25. An additional award of $75 will be presented by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

Artwork must be delivered to the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The chamber office is located at 111 South Main Avenue.

The entries in the "The Pumpkin Patch" competition will be on display at the Chamber office Oct. 4 - 18. Voting will be by the community. A reception will be held Thursday, Oct. 21, where the winners will be announced and awards presented.

A free workshop is offered Saturday, Sept. 25, at The Gallery FAA. All art supplies and materials are included. Attendees must pre-register for the workshop, as space is limited. For times, registration and additional information, contact Anita Kimzey at 714-222-2462 or email [email protected]

Rules and entry forms can be picked up at Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, The Yogurt Palace and The Gallery FAA or online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.