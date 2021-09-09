FBI offers Honors Internship Program

Hands-on forensic science projects, programming, legal analysis, and speech writing are just some of the things that FBI honors interns accomplished this summer. Village News/FBI photos

WASHINGTON – Hands-on forensic science projects, programming, legal analysis, and speech writing are just some of the things that FBI honors interns accomplished this summer.

The FBI Honors Internship Program is a paid, 10-week summer experience that begins in mid-June and ends in mid-August each year. Undergraduate, graduate, and post-doctoral students with at least a 3.0 GPA are placed in FBI divisions based on their skills. Once there, honors interns use their strengths to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States.

The FBI hires interns with backgrounds in computer science, law, forensic science, and other disciplines. Regardless of your college major, you can be considered for a spot in the internship. The internships are competitive – on average, 12,000 students apply each year for just a few hundred slots. Some interns work out of FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., and others are placed in offices around the country.

In addition to completing the initial application, interested students must also pass a full background investigation, which includes a drug test and polygraph examination, to get a Top Secret security clearance.

The 2021 Honors Internship Program ended Aug. 13. Students interested in the FBI's 2022 summer internship program can learn more and apply at fbijobs.gov. The application period is open from Sept. 13 to Oct. 17.

Before returning to school, some of the 2021 honors interns shared more about their experiences inside the Bureau:

strong>Allie-Grace

Education: Undergraduate student, communication and media studies major at Georgia Tech

Assignment: Office of Public Affairs

Typical Day at Work: My typical day can range from interviewing agents to sitting in on events, writing articles, and so much more. Every day is different.

Best Experience: Watching executives read words that I helped craft and seeing my work come full circle. I also have many people here guiding me along the way to make sure the work I put out is the best that it can be.

I Applied Because: I really resonated with the FBI's mission. I loved seeing that I could use my communication skills to make an impact. And of course, getting to work for the FBI is an opportunity I could never pass up.

Best Advice: Say yes to as many opportunities as possible. The FBI does such incredible work in so many different areas that are all worth exploring.

Wesley

Education: Undergraduate student, computer engineering and electrical engineering at NC State

Assignment: Inspection Division

Typical Day at Work: I create programs in Python and Visual Basic for Applications to make processes more efficient for my team. I also work a lot in SharePoint to build sites for my unit. I have had many different projects that were all meaningful. I know my work will have a lasting effect on the Bureau.

Best Experience: Touring the Operational Technology Division at Quantico. It was amazing to see the different forms of technology being developed and the capabilities we have at the Bureau. It piqued my interest, and I hope to help contribute to the development of new technologies in OTD

I Applied Because: I knew I wanted to work for a government agency. I wasn't sure which one, but I loved the Bureau's mission and wanted to carry it out. I am very passionate about protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. Being here has furthered my belief that this is something I want to do with my life.

Best Advice: Don't be afraid to ask about things you are interested in.

Sam

Education: Undergraduate student, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Assignment: Laboratory Division

Typical Day: After doing administrative tasks, I head to the lab side of the building where I work with some interesting technology. Bullets used in firearms contain metal cartridge cases. I load the cartridge cases into a system and scan them using high-tech sensors. Then, they are transformed into detailed 3D images. The unique, microscopic 'tool marks' on the rear of the cartridge case help examiners identify them as having or having not been fired from the same firearm. I also conduct surveys, write literature reviews for research, and observe the examiners as they work on casework.

Best Experience: Assisting with a career fair for soldiers. It was my first time "representing" the FBI, and I felt honored to tell transitioning soldiers about potential career paths for them in the Bureau. Aside from that, my favorite aspects of the internship are easily those involving observing and occasionally assisting with casework in whatever way I can.

I Applied Because: Unlike many other interns, it was never my dream to work for the FBI before I became an intern. Rather, I applied purely out of an interest in forensic science when I learned of the opportunity to intern at the prestigious FBI Laboratory.

Best Advice: I would have to say two things: First, "Ask, ask, ask!" You'll never know what you can do or watch unless you ask about it. Be honest about your interests and be open with your questions. The second thing is to always remember the importance of whatever you're doing, no matter how small. Whether your task seems boring or not, it is helping assist the FBI's mission and is helping people, and that is a privilege.

This article was written by FBI Honors Interns Cassie and Isabella.