Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUHS Class of '76 to hold reunion

 
Last updated 9/8/2021 at 6:29pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union High School Class of 1976 will hold a 45th reunion on the patio at 127 West Social on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 4-8 p.m. The ticket price of $50 per person includes appetizers and dinner buffet, nametags, favors, program and no host bar. Only prepaid tickets are offered, so RSVP by Oct. 10.

In the spirit of recent multi-year class reunions, the organizers wish to invite alumni, teachers and family who shared their time at Fallbrook High to also buy a ticket and join the fun. Details are available on Facebook at the group page Fallbrook High Class of 1976 or by emailing the reunion team at [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook High Class of 1976 reunion team.

 

