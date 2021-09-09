FUHS Class of '76 to hold reunion

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union High School Class of 1976 will hold a 45th reunion on the patio at 127 West Social on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 4-8 p.m. The ticket price of $50 per person includes appetizers and dinner buffet, nametags, favors, program and no host bar. Only prepaid tickets are offered, so RSVP by Oct. 10.

In the spirit of recent multi-year class reunions, the organizers wish to invite alumni, teachers and family who shared their time at Fallbrook High to also buy a ticket and join the fun. Details are available on Facebook at the group page Fallbrook High Class of 1976 or by emailing the reunion team at [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook High Class of 1976 reunion team.