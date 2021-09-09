How to make your best offer on a home

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

Making the right offer is crucial when you have your eye on a home.

Offer too little, and you may get passed over for the next buyer. Offer too much, and you may need to reevaluate your budget for furnishings or upgrades. This can be one of the most challenging parts of buying a new property.

Want to make sure you have a strong offer at a price you can afford? Here's when you might offer above, below or at the listing price.

At list price: A home that's within your budget, move-in ready and comes with all the amenities you want could be worth an offer at the listing price. But you'll want to make sure there's not much competition for the property.

Below list price: Does the home need serious work? If so, you may want to offer below the selling price. In this case, bidding less money could free up cash for future repairs and necessary upgrades. You can also try a lower offer if there are tons of homes listed in your area (but little demand for them). Get in touch to learn about the properties for sale in your desired neighborhood.

Above list price: You may want to go beyond listing price if you're in a particularly active market or you know you're up against several buyers. Together, we can determine what other homes in the area are going for, and we'll make sure your best offer aligns with those bids.

Ready for a new home (and don't want to overspend)? Reach out today, and we can begin looking for a property that's perfect for you and your family.

Reach out to Jane Kepley with CR Properties at 760-622-0204 or [email protected]