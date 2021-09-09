Memorial event set for Sept. 11

FALLBROOK – North County Fire Protection District, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion will hold a 9-11 memorial event at Fire Station 1, 315 Ivy Street at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11.

There will be a guest speaker, a bell ceremony and color guard. Chamber CEO Lila Macdonald said, “It is the 20th anniversary and we felt that it is important for us to come together and remember as a community.” All are welcome to attend.

The ceremonies will be held inside the apparatus bay, with the doors all open. This will allow for airflow and provide shading for the community members who come. They will be following all CDC COVID-19 recommendations and ask all unvaccinated community members to please wear a mask while they attend this event.

The guest speaker will be Jules Cobb Edwards, the founder and CEO of From Recovery to Discovery Women’s Center, and a veteran of 20 years in the United States Marine Corps. She is a sought-after international inspirational speaker and lifelong learner, she has attained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology, a Master of Arts degree in Theology, and studied Experimental Psychology at the University of Oxford, in London. She is currently pursuing a degree in African American Studies and lives in Long Beach.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.