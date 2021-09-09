Things to look out for when viewing a property

FALLBROOK – Are you thinking of buying a home? Aside from the things you need to prepare before making a purchase, you also need to prepare some questions and mental notes when looking around for a home.

Here are some important considerations when buying a house in California.

What amenities are nearby?

In real estate, it's all about location, location, location. You have to know which amenities must be close by for you or far away. For a young family, it could be to be near good schools. On the other hand, if you like quiet, then you may want to avoid busy streets, etc.

What's included in the sale?

Most homes are staged to help sell the home quicker, so it is helpful to ask at a viewing if any furniture or appliances are included upon purchase.

Is the home prone to natural disasters?

Check if the home you're viewing has a history of being flooded or subject to earthquakes. You can verify if the neighborhood is near a fault line at https://www.earthquakeauthority.com/ under Earthquake Risk.

Does it have a musty smell?

This is one indicator that the house is damp, which can hurt the home's structure and your own health. Other clues for water damage are dark patches, mildew and mold on walls.

Does the toilet flush properly?

Check if the home you are viewing has proper plumbing. Run the faucets for water pressure. See how fast the water heater heats up.

Are you getting a good signal?

In this day and age, internet connection is a basic need. While you're at it, make sure to check your data connection and signal. Maybe call or video chat someone.

Asking these questions and identifying any warning signals can help you make the right decision and choose the most suitable home for you. If you are looking for a property around San Diego County, let us know and we'll be more than glad to assist you.

This article first appeared on Broadpoint Properties' website, https://servingsandiegocounty.com.

Submitted by Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo, broker associate, who can be reached at 760-532-1057, [email protected] or http://www.ehlentulo.com. CalBRE #01904564