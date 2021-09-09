FAA meeting to feature impressionistic landscapes

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association’s guest artist for their Sept. 18 meeting will be Toni Williams. The critique, one work per person, will start at 9:30am at the Crossway Church at the corner of Reche and Stage Coach. Toni will then do an oil demonstration followed by a workshop, which will be the Impressionistic Landscape with a limited palette. Call Carol Reardon to reserve your place.

Williams has been a professional artist and muralist for over 20 years. She is a member of the Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild, San Dieguito Art Guild, Oil Painters of America, California Art Club and American Impressionists Society, Signature Member.

A native of New York, she moved to San Diego in 1972 to finish her education at UCSD in La Jolla with a Bachelor’s in Visual Arts. Taken with the arid and temperate climate of Southern California, she stayed. Her work is influenced by the great plein air artists in the San Diego area at the turn of the century Maurice Braun, Charles Fries, and William Wendt.

Change out at the Gallery, 127 N. Main, will be Monday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a special show along with the monthly ribbon show, entitled “Art in the Family.” FAA members are invited to take part in this show, by submitting one work plus a work done by a family member.The works do not need to be of the same subject or same media, but should be no more than 28” in diagonal framed. There is space on the take in form to tell a brief story and you may include a 4x6 card with photos of you and your family member.

Entry fee is $15, forms and more information can be found at The Gallery or fallbrookartassn.org. The prizes for this special show were provided by the sponsors, Fresco Grill, Brothers Bistro and Z Cafe.

