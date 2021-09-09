Ragland paints Paris for 'Moulin Rouge' dance convention

FALLBROOK – Jack and Marilee Ragland belong to the National Smooth Dancers Palomar Chapter. In 2014, Jack Ragland designed a 10' x 16' mural for the theme of the convention that year, "America the Beautiful." It was very popular and as a result, he has exhibited his paintings at several events of the organization.

The San Diego Chapter has invited him to show 10 of his paintings of Paris at their next Coronation and Convention with the theme "Moulin Rouge." It has motivated Ragland to create some new works based on photos and sketches made on trips to France. He has romanticized them to look like the late 19th century.

Submitted by Jack Ragland.